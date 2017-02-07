Job numbers jump in Colorado's solar sector

Workers put solar panels on a house near 35th and Decatur in Denver. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado had 6,004 jobs in the solar power sector, up 20 percent from the end of 2015, according to the 2016 National Solar Jobs Census, the seventh annual jobs report from The Solar Foundation.

The report, released Tuesday, counted 260,077 people working in the sector nationally, up 25 percent from 2015. It’s the biggest jump the Foundation recorded in the seven years it's tracked employment in the sector.

The report said the industry’s employment base outpaced the overall U.S. economy by 17 times, jumping by more than 51,000 jobs in a year.

Colorado ranked 10th among the states for jobs in 2016, up from 12th in the 2015 report, when the foundation counted 4,998 people employed in the solar sector across the state.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.