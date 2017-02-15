Justice Department seeks CenturyLink, Level 3 merger details

CenturyLink file image (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The U.S. Department of Justice wants more information about CenturyLink’s proposal to buy Broomfield-based Level 3 Communications in a $24 billion deal that would combine Colorado’s two biggest telecommunications employers.

Such requests for more information aren’t unusual in big mergers and acquisitions.

“CenturyLink and Level 3 intend to cooperate fully with the DOJ, are confident that regulatory approval will be obtained and expect to close the transaction in the third quarter,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The DOJ’s request extends the waiting period imposed by the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act by 30 more days once CenturyLink and Level 3 have substantially complied with the request. The DOJ can terminate the waiting period sooner.

