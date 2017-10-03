Justice Dept. OKs CenturyLink-Level 3 deal, with conditions

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE, BUSINESS JOURNALS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - CenturyLink Inc.'s $34 billion deal to acquire Level 3 Communications Inc. received U.S. Department of Justice approval this week, the two companies said.

But the Justice Dept. added some conditions to the deal.

According to the companies, the Justice Dept. is mandating that the combined company of Broomfield-based Level 3 (NYSE: LVLT) and CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) must sell Level 3 assets in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Boise, Idaho; and Tucson, Arizona. In addition, certain dark fiber assets that currently aren't in commercial use will also have to be divested.

"These divestitures are not expected to have a material impact on the pro-forma operating revenue and operating cash flows of the combined company," the companies said in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wvbznP

© 2017 KUSA-TV