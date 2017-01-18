McKesson paying $150 million in prescription drug probe, halting sales from Colorado center

(Photo: THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Drug distributor McKesson Corp., a supplier to U.S. pharmacies, is paying $150 million and stopping prescription drugs sales from its Aurora distribution center to settle allegations that it avoided reporting suspicious pharmacy orders in Colorado and other states.

The $150 million payment by the San Francisco-based company is a record for settling an alleged violation of the federal Controlled Substances Act.

Federal authorities say McKesson, a major distributor of drugs and medical devices, didn’t adhere to requirements for monitoring pharmacies’ orders of prescription drugs over several years, despite having settled similar allegations and paying $13.25 million in civil penalties in 2008, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2j9eXy6

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)