‘No DUI Colorado' emphasis the cost of driving drunk

Colorado drivers convicted of a first-time DUI can expect to spend a minimum of 170 hours dealing with the consequences. (Photo: KUSA)

THORNTON - Heading into summer, Coloradans are thinking about celebrations, festivals and outdoor concerts.

But a new campaign by ‘No-DUI Colorado’ emphasizes the importance of getting to and from those events safely.

The organization says a DUI will cost as much time as having another full-time job, with a minimum of 170 hours spent on dealing with consequences.

In addition to the time costs, first time offenders can expect to spend an average of $13,530 on ignition interlock requirements, alcohol education therapy classes and court fees.

No DUI Colorado is using Memorial Day weekend as a time to educate residents on the dangers of drinking and driving.

Amy Lowe is the Clinical Director of Outpatient Services at Arapahoe House in Thornton. She joined 9NEWS mornings to talk more about the costs of a DUI. Watch in the video above.

For more information on the campaign, visit: NoDUIColorado.org

© 2017 KUSA-TV