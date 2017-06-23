Our EV costs 73 percent less to drive than our Jeep

Note: This is part of a blog post from 9NEWS reporter Brandon Rittiman.

To the dismay of internet trolls, I chose to drive my new electric car instead of returning it to the dealership or smashing it for scrap metal. And guess what? It's a HELLUVA lot cheaper to drive than our other car: 72.8 percent cheaper, to be exact.

I'll do the math on this below so you can see my methodology and update a few more things I've learned driving this car for a month as well.

We recently became the unlikely owners of a Nissan Leaf, thanks to a combination of private incentives and government tax credits in Colorado that slashed the effective pre-tax price of the car to $9,400 in our case. (The $10,000 Xcel customer incentive expires June 30.)

READ MORE | Haters be hatin' on my cheap new EV

The first month's power bill is in: driving this car for my daily commute and around-town errands for the month raised our electric bill about 30 bucks.

Our June electric bill was $31.61 higher than the average cost from the three months before we started plugging in our car. Helpfully, our billing cycle began the day after we bought the car. And we didn't need to turn on the air conditioning in our house before that billing cycle ended.

In the first month, we put about 1,000 miles on the Leaf. We used off-site chargers twice to do about 100 miles of that driving, which means I drove about 900 miles on power that came from the wall outlet in my garage.

SERIOUSLY? | How to get a new EV for under $10,000

The cheap gas near my house runs $2.19 a gallon right now. Our other car (which we love!) is a 2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited that gets 17 miles per gallon. Crunching the numbers to drive 900 miles:

Our Jeep Wrangler: $116.07

Our Nissan Leaf: $31.61

Put another way, as cost per mile:

Our Jeep Wrangler: 13¢ per mile

Our Nissan Leaf: 3.5¢ per mile

In our first month, we saved $84.46 in energy costs by using the EV as our primary commuter and around-town car. That's nearly 73 percent of the amount we'd have spent to drive the Jeep the same number of miles. In our case, it's a little more than we need to cover the added insurance cost of owning a second car that's brand-new, since we shared one car before.

You've got to check out the rest of Brandon's post on his blog. Seriously. Check it out. Find it at this link.

© 2017 KUSA-TV