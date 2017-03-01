Colorado drivers lose billions to bad roads, report says

Rush hour. (Photo: THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado drivers lose $6.8 billion a year in time, operating costs and crashes due to roads and bridges that are deteriorated, congested or lack desirable safety features, according to a new study from TRIP, a Washington, D.C.-based national transportation organization.

In Denver, that amounts of $2,162 per driver, according to the study “Colorado Transportation by the Numbers: Meeting the State’s Need for Safe, Smooth and Efficient Mobility.”

The average driver in the Denver metro area spends 49 hours a year stuck in traffic jams, the report said.

More money invested in transportation improvements at the local, state and federal levels could relieve congestions, improve the conditions of the state’s roads, bridges and transit systems, as well as boost safety and support economic growth, the report said.

