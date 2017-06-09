KUSA
Deadline for food tax rebates in Boulder approaches

Sarah Anderson, KUSA 4:59 PM. MDT June 09, 2017

BOULDER, COLO. - The deadline is approaching in a few weeks for those in Boulder that can file for a food tax rebate.

Boulder provides these rebates every year to help compensate low-income families for the city sales tax on food.

Residents need to fill out an application on their eligibility for the rebate by June 30.

To be eligible, residents must:

  • Meet financial eligibility guidelines, listed below
  • Lived in Boulder for the entire 2016 calendar year
  • Be an older adult age 62 or over for the entire 2016 calendar year, a person with a disability, or a family with children under 18 years of age in the household for the entire 2016 calendar year.

Financial eligibility guidelines vary depending on family size:

  • For a family of one, the income limit is $33,200 or less
  • For a family of two, the income limit is $37,950
  • For a family of three, the income limit is $42,700
  • For a family of four, the income limit is $47,400
  • For a family of five, the income limit is $51,200
  • For a family of six, the income limit is $55,000
  • For a family of seven, the income limit is $58,800
  • For a family of eight, the income limit is $62,600

Rebates are $80 for individuals and $245 for families.

You can download an application on the city of Boulder’s website here, in both English and Spanish. The application must include proof of:

  • Residency in the city of Boulder for the entire 2016 calendar year
  • Your family size and income limits for the 2016 calendar year
  • Immigration/citizenship status, as the application packet has the Immigration Affidavit/Affidavit of Legal Residency Form.

