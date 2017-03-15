Greenwood Village retirement planning firm targets millennials in social media campaign

"Do I have a retirement savings plan? I'm gonna be a rock star." The Empower social media campaign is designed to point out that some retirement plans probably won't happen. (Photo: COURTESY OF EMPOWER RETIREMENT)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When it comes to millennials, Greenwood Villiage-based Empower Retirement is ditching the brochures and pamphlets to detail their retirement services.

For the first time, the company has launched a social media campaign with live action videos and cartoons aimed at millennials.

Empower, the second largest retirement provider in the country with $475 billion in assets and 8.2 million participants, has unleashed a series of videos on Facebook, Twitter, You Tube and Instagram, featuring quirky and bad ideas for retirement plans like striking oil, or making it big in a rock band.

That probably won’t happen, the campaign says. So, one ought to make a real retirement plan.

