Here's how much salary you'd need to buy a home in Denver

An infograph showing salaries needed for would-be homebuyers in selecct areas. (Photo: Credit to Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Homebuyers have a lot more than just the home loan to consider when it comes to purchasing a house.

Besides the principal, mortgage payments also include interest, taxes and insurance payments, meaning things quickly start to get pricey.

So, just how much of an annual salary does someone in Denver need to make to really afford a median-priced home?

According to Riverdale, New Jersey-based mortgage company HSH.com's new report, the needed salary total is $72,771.94.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.