How much you need to earn to be a 1 percenter in Colorado

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 4:34 PM. MST March 02, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ah, the 1-percenters — known for their love of sailing, cruising the coastline on yachts, summer getaway homes in Aspen, private jets and caviar.

That kind of life is a daydream for many of us, but what would it actually take to be a 1-percenter in Colorado?

According to the Economic Policy Institute, a person would have to rake in $410,716 a year to join that club.

