How much you need to earn to be a 1 percenter in Colorado

Surgeon is the highest paying metro Denver job at $252,730 (Photo: Courtesy of University of Colorado Hospital)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ah, the 1-percenters — known for their love of sailing, cruising the coastline on yachts, summer getaway homes in Aspen, private jets and caviar.

That kind of life is a daydream for many of us, but what would it actually take to be a 1-percenter in Colorado?

According to the Economic Policy Institute, a person would have to rake in $410,716 a year to join that club.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.