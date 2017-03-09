How immigrant income compares to U.S.-born households in Colorado

Colorado households that are led by a person born in the U.S. earn $65,859 a year, while immigrant households earn $50,387 a year. (Photo: FERTNIG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado households headed by people born in the U.S. earn an average of $15,472 more on average than households headed by immigrants.

That's according to a new data analysis from San Francisco based NerdWallet, which found that Colorado households that are led by a person born in the U.S. earn $65,859 a year on average.

In comparison, immigrant households earn an average of $50,387 a year in the state.

NerdWallet said it conducted the analysis to look at the earning power of immigrants at a time when issues involving immigrants have been raised to a high priority by President Donald Trump.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.