How immigrant income compares to U.S.-born households in Colorado

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado households headed by people born in the U.S. earn an average of $15,472 more on average than households headed by immigrants.
That's according to a new data analysis from San Francisco based NerdWallet, which found that Colorado households that are led by a person born in the U.S. earn $65,859 a year on average.
In comparison, immigrant households earn an average of $50,387 a year in the state.
NerdWallet said it conducted the analysis to look at the earning power of immigrants at a time when issues involving immigrants have been raised to a high priority by President Donald Trump.
Read more at Denver Business Journal.
© 2017 American City Business Journals.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs