No troubled credit unions in Colorado, says BauerFinancial report

Colorado credit unions all scored three or more stars in a five-star rating system. (Photo: ELNUR)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - There isn't a single troubled or problamatic credit union in Colorado.

That’s according to data from BauerFinancial, a Coral Gables, Florida-based independent bank rating firm, which today released its latest ranking report.

As of March 31, 90 percent of credit unions in the state were rated as "recommended," up from 88.2 percent that were recommended at this time last year. (Some credit unions were excluded as too small to rank.)

Last year, 2.4 percent of Colorado's credit unions fell into the troubled or problematic category.

