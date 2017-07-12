20th century school building remodeled to serve as housing

(Photo: Historic Denver Facebook Page)

KUSA - A building in Wheat Ridge is being re-purposed for some much needed housing.

The Fruitdale School Building in Wheat Ridge is the oldest remaining school designed by Temple Hoyne Buell.

Built in 1927, the building had been vacant since 2007.

After an assessment, an investment company decided to change the building into 16 apartments.

In the process, the crews restored many of the old features.

The project is utilizing historic tax credits and affordable housing funds and will be 80 percent solar powered.

