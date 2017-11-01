$60M luxury apartment community opens in south metro Denver; here's a look

A look at the $0M luxury apartment community Solana Lucent Station in Highlands Ranch. (Photo: ReyLenn Properties)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Solana Lucent Station, a new luxury apartment community, opens for leasing Wednesday in Highlands Ranch.

ReyLenn Properties LLC, a Solana Beach, California-based firm, developed the $60 million project, which includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments starting at $1,365 per month.

The 285-unit development is at 8555 Belle Drive, near C-470 and Lucent Boulevard.

"Solana Lucent Station is uniquely designed to suit the Highlands Ranch community’s housing needs,” said Jason Smith, vice president of development for ReyLenn Properties.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2z9phBc



