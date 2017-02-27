Buy or rent? These 10 Colorado counties are best for owning

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine | Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Many people would rather own their home than rent, and there are several counties in Colorado where, financially speaking, buying is the better option, hands down.

That is particularly the case in Pueblo County, the state's strongest market for buying rather than renting, according to a new SmartAsset report that looks at the country's strongest buying markets.



To compile the report, the New York-based financial services and analytics website started by comparing data on average rents and home prices in every U.S. county.



SmartAsset looked at the total costs of buying versus renting a home for a household earning $100,000 a year. It assumed a mortgage rate of 4.5 percent, closing costs of $2,000 and a down payment of 20 percent for the "buy" scenario.

