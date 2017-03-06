Centennial office building sells for $63 million

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Cascades, a 348,760-square-foot office building in Centennial, has sold for $63 million, according to Arapahoe County public records.
Florida-based America's Capital Partners purchased the building, which is located at 6300 S. Syracuse Way, in a transaction that closed at the end of February.
The Cascades acquisition is America's Capital Partners' first in Denver, said Jude Williams, president of America's Capital Partners.
America's Capital Partners is a real estate investment company that focuses on office properties, Williams said, with most of its activity taking place along the East Coast.
