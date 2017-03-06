Centennial office building sells for $63 million

(Photo: GOOGLE MAPS PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Cascades, a 348,760-square-foot office building in Centennial, has sold for $63 million, according to Arapahoe County public records.

Florida-based America's Capital Partners purchased the building, which is located at 6300 S. Syracuse Way, in a transaction that closed at the end of February.

The Cascades acquisition is America's Capital Partners' first in Denver, said Jude Williams, president of America's Capital Partners.

America's Capital Partners is a real estate investment company that focuses on office properties, Williams said, with most of its activity taking place along the East Coast.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p31z5

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)