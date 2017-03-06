City or suburbs: Which makes more dollars and sense for Denver families?

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Which makes more dollars and sense for families — living in the city, or in the suburbs?
For Denverites, it's the city, at least when it comes to child care and housing costs.
That's according to a new report from Care.com (NYSE: CRCM) and Zillow (Nasdaq: ZG), which analyzed major cities and their surrounding suburbs to see which is more cost effective for families based on three costs:
- Child care.
- Property taxes.
- Mortgage payments.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p31zd
