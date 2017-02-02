Denver bucks Colorado's foreclosure trend in 2016

(Photo: STEVEN HEAP)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver bucked the state’s trend in foreclosures in 2016.

While the rest of the state saw foreclosures go down last year — down 18 percent in 2016 from the previous year — Denver’s Clerk and Recorder Debra Johnson said foreclosures in Denver were up 4.2 percent in 2016 from the year prior.

“With the strong real estate market, we anticipated the number of foreclosure filings to go down in 2016,” she said. “Instead they went up.”

There were 30 more foreclosures in 2016 over 2015. It was the first time cases in Denver have increased since 2007. There were 720 cases filed in 2016 and 690 in 2015.

