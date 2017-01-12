Denver developer building 100 apartments in popular Highlands neighborhood

(Photo: COURTESY | CORUM REAL ESTATE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Corum Real Estate next month will break ground on a 100-unit apartment complex in Denver's popular Highlands neighborhood.

Corum acquired a site at 2690 18th St. earlier this month for $6.2 million and will demolish an existing office building on the parcel to make way for the new project.

The acquisition was a long time coming, according to Eric Komppa, vice president of finance for Corum. He first began looking at the site in 2015, and it came under contract in March 2016.

The $34 million project is smaller in scale than many of the apartment buildings going up in metro Denver right now, a result of Corum seeking to blend in with the neighborhood, Komppa said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p0lp4

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)

