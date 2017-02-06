Denver real estate firm partners with California firm to buy Thornton apartment complex for $40M

(Photo: COURTESY | OAK COAST PROPERTIES)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based BMC Investment and California-based Oak Coast properties have completed another deal together in metro Denver, purchasing an apartment complex in Thornton for $40.5 million.

The seller was Investors Management Group, based in a suburb of Los Angeles.

Timber Lodge Apartments is a 390-unit apartment complex located at 1769 Coronado Parkway North. The acquisition is the fourth the two companies have completed together in metro Denver, having purchased apartment complexes in Aurora and Denver in recent years.

“As Denver’s population continues to climb at record speed and housing supply remains constrained, the opportunity to drive rent growth in quality communities such as Timber Lodge Apartments is strong,” said Phillip Nahas, managing partner at Oak Coast. “An estimated 25,000 new renters are driving up demand annually in Denver, and no new affordable supply is coming online to meet it.”

