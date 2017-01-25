Glenwood Hot Springs not buying historic hotel

(Photo: JACK AFFLECK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Owners of Glenwood Hot Springs will not buy the adjacent Hotel Colorado and reunite the two properties under one company, officials from the Glenwood Springs tourist destination said this week.

Hot Springs executives were looking to reunite the 129-year-old hot springs pool and spa with the 124-year-old hotel that has hosted luminaries such as President Theodore Roosevelt under the same ownership for the first time since 1946. But, facing a Jan. 31 expected closing date, they decided against it after considering how much work they said they believe the hotel needs.

“After extensive investigation and evaluation, the cost to fully renovate Hotel Colorado is simply prohibitive,” said Kjell Mitchell, president and CEO of the hot springs. “We were very excited about the prospect to rejoin the two companies, but due to substantial increases in some very late-breaking cost estimates, our conclusion is the acquisition is not possible for us.”

Hotel Colorado officials told the Post-Independent of Glenwood Springs that they will not be looking to sell to any other buyers and will instead look at undertaking capital improvements.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p166x

