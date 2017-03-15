HGTV casting families in the Denver area

Moving boxes surrounding family relaxing in living room (Photo: Hero Images, Copyright)

KUSA - Are you a mom or dad in the market to purchase a home? Do you watch reality TV thinking the world could use your spice and wit?

Your time to shine is now.

HGTV is searching for families with children who are looking to move or buy a home in the Denver metro area.

This series will take viewers behind the scenes as the whole family decides which home is best.

Ideal candidates, according to HGTV, would have children between the ages of 7 and 16 who are "excited and opinionated" about the impeding move.

Anyone who is interested (or knows someone who would be perfect) in the show should contact 3amigoscasting@gmail.com with names, location, occupations, a recent photo and brief paragraph about why moving and where you are moving to.

Also, if you get casted, email us because that's amazing and we want to talk to you.

© 2017 KUSA-TV