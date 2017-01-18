Home construction in metro Denver created $7.5 billion in local income in 2015: Report

(Photo: MATTHEW STAVER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Construction of for-sale and for-rent housing in metro Denver in 2015 resulted in $7.5 billion in local income, according to a study commissioned by Housing Colorado and other groups entitled "Driving a Vibrant Economy: Housing's Role in Colorado Economic Success."

That number includes jobs and income for residents of the metro region as it is defined by the Denver Council of Regional Governments, which includes Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Gilpin and Jefferson counties. The total reflects the one-time economic impact from all residents who earn and spend income from work in residential construction.

In addition, all residential construction in 2015 added up to $1.1 billion in taxes and other revenues for local governments and 99,775 full-time equivalent one-year jobs in the metro area, according to the report.

The report totals up the economic impact from the construction of 8,928 market-rate single-family homes, 8,015 market-rate apartment units and 647 rent-subsidized homes were built, and the rehabilitation of 508 rent-subsidized homes.

