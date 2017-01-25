House-flipping: How Denver stacks up against other markets

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - According to new research from Trulia, a combination of rising home prices and a stronger labor market have helped push home-flipping numbers to their highest levels in a decade.

But where Denver's been considered a strong market for house flipping in the past, Trulia's latest data shows that's not so much the case anymore.

Metro Denver ranked 38th in the nation for house-flipping in San Francisco-based Trulia's report, with 5.8 percent of homes flipped and a 10.4 percent year-over-year percentage gain in home prices.

The pace of home-flipping in Denver could be impacted by rapidly increasing home prices, which are up 10.4 percent year-over-year, according to Trulia’s data.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p166p

