Metro Denver housing price gains hold steady for 4th straight month

DENVER - The rate of home price gains in metro Denver held steady at 7.2 percent for the fourth straight month, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices Indices report, released Tuesday.

The 7.2 percent annual price growth for July, August, September and now October followed six straight months of slight decreases in year-over-year price gains, the closely-followed monthly report series showed.

Metro Denver saw the fifth highest increase out of 20 major metros. Seattle came in No. 1, with home appreciation at 12.7 percent, followed by Las Vegas, at 10.2 percent.

From there, San Diego and San Francisco came in third and fourth, at 8.1 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.

