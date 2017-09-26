New building going up in downtown Denver will tower over all the others

Rendering of new skyscraper, 650 17th Street, to be built in downtown Denver. Courtesy: sixfifty17.com

DENVER - Downtown Denver's skyline has changed dramatically over the past decade, but its transformation is far from over.

Tuesday, we learned of designs to build what would not only be the tallest building in the city, but would also be the tallest man made structure in the mountain states.

It would go up at the corner of 17th and California, where a parking lot currently sits.

Designers consider the location a main point in the center of downtown, and that's what they want their building to be.

The new skyscraper would rise 75 stories topping out around 800 feet.

Once completed it would be the tallest in our city - substantially taller than Republic Plaza, which is 714 feet tall.

It would also be taller than the Cash Register Building, or if you go by its official name, the Wells Fargo Center, which is just under 700 feet.

It would also tower over the building home to Transamerica and CenturyLink just a block down the street.

The gleaming glass tower would be called 650 17th street, after its location.

Inside would be a million square feet of space. The lower levels would include a hotel and retail space.

Most of the floors, including the top of the tower, would be home to 248 luxury condos and penthouses.

Some with terraces that would be higher than any current building in Denver.

The original plans on the developer's site actually called for this new project to actually be 100 stories tall, about 20 stories taller than what we're hearing now.

There's no explanation as to why they scaled back.

Construction begins next fall.

