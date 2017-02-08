On the move: Denver women explain their business of living in staged homes

(Photo: Dan Grossman, KUSA)

KUSA - A common way to prepare a house for sale is to "stage" the home with furnishings to attract buyers.

What's not common, however, is to hire someone to not only stage your home, but to live there until it's sold.

Two Denver women are doing just that.

“This is working very, very well,” Carole Blackshire-Belay of Centerpiece Staging & Design said.

Blackshire-Belay co-owns the company with friend and business partner Casondra Webb-Cole.

“[Our staging] is always on point,” Webb-Cole said laughing.

The two women stage homes that are on the market. In one sense, they are their homes as well in that the duo furnish the homes with her things and live in them it until they are sold.

“The thrill of it all is where you're going to land next and what can you create in that new home that you're going to manage,” Blackshire-Belay said. “The joy comes when the home sells and you know you've had a part in it.”

“For me this lifestyle is very suitable,” Webb-Cole added. “I really enjoy the roller coaster- the highs and lows.”

Together the two women employ four-what they call-estate managers who pay the duo a fee, move their things in, stage the furnishings appropriately, and leave the house when there is a showing.

“It's a lot of fun, trust me,” Webb-Cole said.

It’s not just a lifestyle but a job that has forced the two women to move eight times in the last four years.

“It is an opportunity of a lifetime. It is rewarding, it is fun, it's daring. It's full of surprises,” Blackshire-Belay said. “It's really a satisfying experience.”

Both women say estate managers are liable for anything that may happen to the house while they're living in it.



They are also responsible for any and all bills.

The estate managers have one set of furniture they ‘tune’ to each home. They’ll oftentimes leave things in storage based on the size of the home.

