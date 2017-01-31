Pace quickens for Denver home-resale price gains

(Photo: CREATAS VIA THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Home-resale prices in metro Denver grew faster in November, both from a year earlier and from the previous month, and the rate of annual price gains continued to outpace all but two other U.S. cities.

That's according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices Indices report, issued today.

Metro Denver saw home-resale prices rise by 8.7 percent in November from the same month a year earlier, up from the 8.3 percent year-over-year increase in October, the report said.

That followed average 12-month price gains of 8.7 percent in September, 8.8 percent in August, 9.4 percent in July, 9.3 percent in June and 9.5 percent in both May and April, according to the closely followed Case-Shiller monthly real estate report series.

