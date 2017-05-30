Re/Max names new co-CEO with founder Dave Liniger

Adam Contos has been named co-CEO of Re/Max Holdings Inc. (Photo: COURTESY | RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Re/Max Holdings Inc. has named a co-CEO who will share responsibilities with company co-founder Dave Liniger.

The residential real estate franchising giant named Adam Contos, who had served as Re/Max's (NYSE: RMAX) COO, as co-CEO, effective immediately.

“I’m proud to have Adam, who has successfully led many key functions in our business over the last 13 years, partner with me at the CEO position,” said Liniger. “We have a talented and dedicated group of leaders at RE/MAX and I’ve been actively working with them to build our future. Under Adam’s leadership, I know this dynamic team will further our position as the number one name in real estate.”

Contos joined Re/Max in 2004. Re/Max has employed the co-CEO structure in several of its CEO transitions, according to a statement Tuesday from the company.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.