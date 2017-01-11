Trelora again posting real estate broker commissions on its website

(Photo: CAITLIN HENDEE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Nearly two years after its first attempt at publishing the commissions of Denver-area residential real estate brokers on its website, Denver-based brokerage Trelora is once again posting the information, the company said this week.

In February 2015, Trelora first launched a database of broker commissions, only to be met with a cease-and-desist from the metro area's multiple-listing service, REcolorado. Three days later, Trelora removed the database, although it maintains that it did not break any rules.

Trelora charges a flat fee of $2,500 for its services, rather than charging a commission like traditional residential real estate companies.

“Trelora was founded on a belief in transparency and in offering the highest level of service and representation to our clients,” said Joshua Hunt, CEO of Trelora. “It takes no more work for an agent to help a client buy a $700,000 house than a $350,000 house."

