Vail mansion goes on the market for $34 million

(Photo: SLIFER SMITH & FRAMPTON PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Vail mansion has gone up for sale for $34 million, which is a record amount, according to real estate agents handling the sale.

The 11,007-square-foot mansion at 333 Beaver Dam Road in Vail boasts five bedrooms and ten baths on a .87 acre site.

The 6-year-old home is "the area's most exclusive village listing at $34 million, eclipsing last month's record sale of $23 million in the same Vail Village neighborhood," according to listing agent Slifer Smith & Frampton (SSF), in a statement.

According to local real estate agents, Vail real estate sales are booming in the first two months of the year.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2m8SzJp

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal