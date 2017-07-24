What $500,000 will buy you in today's metro Denver housing market

(Photo: RE COLORADO AND FIRST SUMMIT REALTY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A half-million-dollar budget can go a long way in metro Denver, depending on what it is you're looking for.

For hardcore urbanites, it can buy a 1,431-square-foot condo near Denver's SoBo (South Broadway) area. For suburbanites, $500,000 can buy a 1980s, 3,580-square-foot home in Centennial, or a brand-new, 1,968-square foot house in Arvada, or even a quaint little house near Old Town Louisville.

And for people who want to live in the country, with lots of land, it can even buy a Golden ranch, complete with horse barn and backup generator.

Last week, the DBJ launched the first in a three-part series exploring how far prospective homeowners' dollars will do in metro Denver's blazing real estate market by exploring homes in the $1 million price range.

