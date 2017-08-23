What $750,000 can buy you in today's metro Denver housing market

(Photo: Your Castle Real Estate Inc. and Re Colorado)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Several new housing developments are popping up in metro Denver communities, and they're offering homes right at that $750,000 price point.

For around that mark, for example, you can buy a brand-new, two-bedroom home in a golf community in Littleton, or a four-bedroom, build-to-suit, custom house in Wheat Ridge or even a four-bedroom house in an Arvada neighborhood that includes a fitness facility.

And those homes are just some of what's available for around $750,000 in 22 metro Denver communities surrounding the city center, part of the DBJ's online series looking at how far your money goes in the summer housing market. This piece includes houses in several Colorado mountain communities, as well.

