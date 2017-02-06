What will $1 million buy you in Fort Collins' hot real estate market?

Brownes on Howes, a new downtown development, includes six high-end brownstones located between Maple and Cherry in Fort Collins. The main floor includes a kitchen, living and dining areas, master bed and bath and laundry. (Photo: Tanya Fabian/For the Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - What does $1 million buy you in Fort Collins' hot real estate market?

Nearly 3,000 square feet of luxury living, three bedrooms, five baths, indoor-outdoor living space, heated two-car garage, gourmet kitchen, dog washing area, rooftop terrace, space for an elevator, a 360-degree view of downtown Fort Collins, and the blare of train horns.

These are the Brownes on Howes — six brownstones on Howes Street between Cherry and Maple streets — that are selling between $850,000 and more than $1 million.

Developers Robin and Christian Bachelet first proposed the Brownes on Howes in late 2015, bringing the first brownstones to Fort Collins.

The term brownstones — popular in East Coast cities like New York and Boston — originally referred to row houses covered with a reddish-brown stone, but it has come to mean simply row homes in many other areas of the country.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2kAap5D

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan