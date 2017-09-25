What you can rent for $2,100 (and up) in metro Denver

(Photo: Apartment List)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - There used to be a day when $2,100 in rent would get you somewhere in the neighborhood of a four-bedroom (or more) house close to Denver's core.

With rents rising drastically in the last several years (right now the average rate is $1,419), that ship has sailed.

But you can still get a nice place, often close to public transit, in the metro area, especially if you can afford $2,100 (or more) in rent each month.

To give renters an idea of how far their money will go, we rounded up rentals with monthly rates of $2,100 and up in 23 metro Denver cities and communities: from Aurora to the east, Golden and Boulder to the west, Castle Rock to the south, Thornton to the north, and everything in between.

