With Denver population boom comes a change in building style

KUSA - With Denver's population boom comes neighborhood development, and with development comes criticism that builders are erasing history.

Some neighbors and businesses in the Platt Park neighborhood have had enough and are now voicing concern about contemporary design along South Pearl Street.

Patrick White has three successful restaurants in the Platt Park neighborhood. His old restaurant, Gaia, occupied an old home on South Pearl for more than a decade until the building owner sold the old Tudor style house and bicycle shop next door.

“We are losing our main street feel and it's going to a less than main street appeal," White said. "It's going to more of a downtown looking architectural build neighborhood street."

The properties now belong to Finn Real Estate, which plans to demolish the properties and start from scratch.

“We are going to build a new construction build here. It's going to be a zero-energy, LEED certified building. It's going to be for co-working space,” Patrick Finney said, owner of Finn Real Estate. “I see this more as a hip, cool, trendy office place.”

He says the new shared working space will have a more contemporary style which is not all that uncommon in some of Denver's changing neighborhoods.

“There are other buildings that have been built here that have a contemporary flair to them as well. So I think the trend is heading toward a more contemporary feel to it,” Finney said.

Style, Finney reiterated, is a matter of preference. White says his customers and neighbors prefer the style that's always been and there's some hope that at least some of that charm will remain.

“As we move forward on South Pearl, we are still in some historic buildings that the landlords have assured me that are not going to go the way of Gaia and that they want to preserve the history here,” White said.

9NEWS was not able get a hold of a man who started an online petition to try and get Platt Park designated as an historic district, making development more difficult.

Historic designations have to be applied for through the city and the planning commission and city council ultimately look at several factors to determine if the district or structure should be considered historic.

