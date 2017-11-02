37 million fire extinguishers recalled

Kidde-brand fire extinguishers are being recalled because they can fail to discharge. (Photo: Kidde)

KUSA - A recall of 37.8 million fire extinguishers, sold over the last 44 years, was issued Wednesday.

The recall involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between 1973 and 2017.

Kidde says the fire extinguishers can become clogged and require extra force to discharge, or fail to activate altogether. The nozzle can also detach with enough force to cause an injury.

There have been 391 reports of failed activation, including one report of a fatality, 16 injuries including smoke inhalation and burns, as well as 91 reports of property damage.

The recalled extinguishers were sold at The Home Depot, Sears, Menards, Montgomery Ward, Amazon, ShopKidde.com and other hardware stores and websites nationwide.

The extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver colors. The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label.

For more information, including all 134 model numbers, see the full recall report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers with a recalled extinguisher should contact Kidde.com for a free replacement and for instructions on how to return a recalled extinguisher.

Kidde is recalling fire extinguishers because they can fail to discharge. (Photo: Kidde)

