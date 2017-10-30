Arctic Cat off-highway vehicles recalled due to fire hazard

Arctic Cat is recalling 2014 to 2017 models of Arctic Cat ROVs. (Photo: Arctic Cat)

KUSA - Over 14,000 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) are being recalled by manufacturer Arctic Cat.

The recall involves Wildcat Trail 2014 to 2017 models and 2015 to 2017 Wildcat Sport models.

Arctic Cat says there have been 444 reports of plastic panels melting on the vehicles resulting in five fires.

While there have been no reports of injuries, Arctic Cat says consumers should stop using the vehicles and contact the company for a free repair.

The ROVs were sold in a variety of colors and the name "Wildcat Trail" or "Wildcat Sport" is printed on the side. The recalled vehicles were sold from December 2013 to August 2017.

The 2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat Sport is being recalled. (Photo: Arctic Cat)

