Baby gyms recalled due to strangulation hazard

PlanToys baby gyms are being recalled due to strangulation concerns. (Photo: PlanToys)

KUSA - Hundreds of baby gyms are being recalled because of a strangulation hazard.

Baby product company PlanToys announced Wednesday it is recalling the gyms because babies can strangle on the rope crossbars of the gym.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, no injuries have been reported but consumers should stop using the baby gyms immediately and contact PlanToys for a free replacement.

The gyms were sold in baby stores nationwide and online at Diapers.com, Target.com and other websites from September 2016 to May 2017.

The gyms have four legs which are connected by two ropes on the sides. The gyms with the manufacturing code TH 080116 through TH 082916 are under recall. The code can be found on a top corner joint.

You can learn more about the PlanToys baby gym recall here.

