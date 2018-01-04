Bean bag chair covers recalled due to suffocation concerns

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

KUSA - A national recall of bean bag chair covers is underway due to the possibility of children suffocating.

Comfort Research LLC is recalling Ultra Lounge bean bag chair covers because the covers can be opened by children who can crawl inside, become entrapped, suffocate or choke on chair's foam beads. The recall is precautionary as no injuries have been reported.

The covers were sold at Kroger, Meijer and Shopko stores between April 2017 and August 2017. The recalled bean bag chair covers were sold in a "DIY" package and have the UPC code PO#12991 or PO#13539.

Consumers should stop using the covers and contact ComfortResearch.com for a full refund.

You can learn more about this recall at CPSC.gov.

