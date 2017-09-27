Chicken salad sandwiches at King Soopers recalled for possible listeria contamination

A King Soopers grocery store in Denver. (Photo: PLAZAK | WIKIMEDIA)

KUSA - King Soopers has recalled a batch of chicken salad sandwiches sold earlier this month due to a possible listeria contamination.

The sandwiches were sold in King Soopers and City Market stores, located in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming.

The prepackaged 6.8 oz sandwiches were sold from Sept. 20 to Sept. 28. with UPC 663209-02050 in the deli department.

King Soopers was notified on Sept. 21 by the manufacturer, Journey Cuisine, that the recalled product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Production and distribution of the product have been ceased pending an investigation.

Customers who have purchased these sandwiches should not eat it and return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Those with questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS, Monday through Friday 6 a.m. MT to 10 a.m. MT, and Saturday through Sunday 6 a.m. MT to 7 p.m. MT.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No confirmed reports of illness or injury have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

