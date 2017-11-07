Children's rain ponchos recalled for strangulation hazard

Wealers children's rain ponchos, sold in clear, red and blue colors are being recalled. Customers should remove the drawstring or return the poncho for a refund. (Photo: Wealers Outdoor LLC)

KUSA - Children's rain ponchos are being recalled because of a strangulation risk.

The poncho's drawstrings can become entangled on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other objects, says importer JW Crawford and manufacturer Wealers Outdoor.

The rain ponchos were sold between May 2016 and July 2016 in 6-packs and 12-packs online at Amazon and Wealers.com.

No injuries have been reported, but customers should stop using the ponchos immediately and remove the drawstring or contact Wealers.com for a full refund.

You can learn more about this recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



Wealers rain ponchos sold in clear, red and blue colors are being recalled. Customers should remove the drawstring or return the poncho for a refund. (Photo: Wealers Outdoor, LLC)

© 2017 KUSA-TV