Dark chocolate products recalled for undeclared milk

Several dark chocolate items, including Wegmans Dark Chocolate Almonds, are being recalled by First Source food company. (Photo: Wegmans)

KUSA - Several dark chocolate products are being recalled because the items contain undeclared milk.

The packaged dark chocolate products are being voluntarily recalled by First Source, a New York-based food company.

The products were distributed to many states including Colorado grocery stores and Circle K gas station stores.

The recalled retail packaged items include:

- Wegmans Dark Chocolate Almonds 23oz tub

- Wegmans Dark Chocolate Almonds 11.5oz tub

- Wegmans Dark Chocolate Almonds with Sea Salt and Turbinado Sugar 12oz tub

- Wegmans Dark Chocolate Cherry-Infused Cranberries 12oz tub

- Wegmans Dark Chocolate Strawberries 13.5oz tub

- Alpine Valley Dark Chocolate Almonds 11.5oz tub

- Circle K Favorites Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds 3.25oz bag

- Tops Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds 11.5oz tub

- Tops Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans 12oz tub

- 7 Select Dark Chocolate Turbinado Almonds with Sea Salt 2.25oz bag

All of these products contain undeclared milk. People who have a sensitivity or allergy to milk risk a serious allergic reaction if they consume the products. No injuries or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

The recall involves all best-by dates of these items.

First Source is also recalling dark chocolate items sold in bulk bins at grocery stores in states outside of Colorado.

For more information on this dark chocolate product recall, visit FDA.gov.

© 2017 KUSA-TV