Denver-based Ardent Mills recalls some flour products

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based flour milling company Ardent Mills has recalled a number of its flour and flour products.

The move comes after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) requested the recall of flour and flour products that were made using 11 loads of Canadian wheat that may have contained trace amounts of E. coli.

Ardent Mills said in a statement there has been no positive finding of contamination and no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products.

Kent Juliot, vice president of research, quality and technical services for Ardent Mills, said the company chose to recall the products because of consumer food safety.

