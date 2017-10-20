Dishwasher recall expands due to fire hazard

Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador dishwashers are included in a new recall. (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

KUSA - A massive dishwasher recall just got larger.

Appliance maker BSH Home Appliances is recalling 408,000 dishwashers involving the Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador brands.

This recall is an expansion of a October 2015 recall of 149,000 dishwashers.

The appliance company has received five reports of the power cords overheating causing fires and property damage, but no injuries.

The recalled dishwashers were sold between January 2013 and May 2015 at stores across the United States and Canada.

All the affected model numbers can be found here.

If you have one of these dishwashers, stop using it immediately and contact BSH Home Appliances for a free inspection and repair at 888-965-5813 or contact the brand websites:

Bosch: www.bosch-home.com/us

Gaggenau: www.gaggenau.com/us

Jenn-Air: http://www.jennair.com

Thermador: http://www.thermador.com

© 2017 KUSA-TV