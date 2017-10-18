Ford recalls 1.3 million trucks in North America for door latch fix

Ford is issuing a safety recall on 1.3 million Ford trucks. (Photo: Ford Motor Company)

KUSA - Ford is recalling 1.3 million trucks in North America to fix a door latch.

In the recall, announced Wednesday, Ford says dealers will install water shields over the side door latches on affected trucks at no cost to its customers.

The affected trucks include 2015 to 2017 Ford F-150s and the 2017 Super Duty.

Ford says a frozen door latch may not operate properly and can cause the door to open while driving, but adds that no injuries have been reported.

