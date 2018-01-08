Honda portable generators recalled due to gas leaks

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

KUSA - Portable generators sold at The Home Depot and other stores are being recalled because of reports of gasoline leaks.

American Honda Motor Company is issuing the recall on 34,000 portable generators.

There have been 38 reports of fuel leakage from the generators, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. However, there have been no reports of fires or injuries.

The generators were sold at The Home Depot and other stores nationwide between September 2016 and November 2017 for about $1,150. The model numbers EB2800i and EG2800i are being recalled.

Consumers should stop using the Honda generators and contact a local authorized Honda service dealer for a free inspection and repair.

You can learn more about this recall at CPSC.gov.

© 2018 KUSA-TV