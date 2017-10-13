Macy's recalls Martha Stewart cake knife set

Macy's is recalling its Martha Stewart Collection Whiteware Cake and Server. (Photo: Macy's)

KUSA - A cake knife and server set is being recalled at Macy's.

The recall involves Macy's Martha Stewart Collection Whiteware set that includes a cake knife and cake server.

Macy's has received four reports of the handles on the knife and server breaking, resulting in cuts that required stitches.

The sets were sold between January 2014 and July 2017 at Macy's and Macys.com.

If you've purchased the set you should stop using it and return it to Macy's for a full refund.

