Merkts cheese spread recalled nationwide

KUSA - A nationwide recall of cheese spread was announced Friday.

Bel Brands USA is recalling Merkts Port Wine Cheese Spread because customers have found small pieces of plastic in the product.

The 14 oz. spread has a production date of September 1, 2017 and a "best before" date of April 29, 2018. The FDA says the recall is limited to the Port Wine flavor with the UPC code 76306-60200.

No injuries have been caused by the plastic pieces, but consumers should throw the product away.

